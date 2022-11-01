

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY), on Tuesday said its half yearly loss dropped substantially amidst strong revenue growth, as business performance steadily recovered in the half year ended September 30, 2022.



The loss attributable to owners of the parent declined to 2.1 billion yen as compared to 104.9 billion yen in the prior period, registering a year-on-year decline of 102.8 billion yen.



Earning before financing and income tax increased to 300 million yen as compared to a loss before financing and income tax of 151.8 billion yen in the prior period. In the second quarter alone, EBIT was 27.9 billion yen, recording the first quarterly surplus since the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



Revenue for the period increased 112.8 percent to 618.5 billion yen as compared to 290.6 billion yen in the corresponding period of the previous year.



International passenger revenue for Full-Service Carriers increased by 460.3 percent to 163.2 billion yen, whereas domestic passenger revenue increased by 132.5 percent to 208.6 billion yen, and cargo mail revenue increased by 28.3 percent to 126.2 billion yen.



The profit before financing and income tax (EBIT) forecast for fiscal 2022 remains unchanged at 80 billion yen, and the forecast for profit attributable to owners of the parent remains unchanged at 45 billion yen.



Shares of Japan Airlines Co closed Monday's trading at $9.31, down $0.03 or 0.37 percent from the previous close.



