Amazon Web Services has inaugurated a pilot project to turn the Greek island of Naxos into a "smart island." A number of other companies, including Volkswagen, are also running smart island pilots in the Aegean Sea.Amazon Web Services has launched a pilot "smart island" project on the Greek island of Naxos. It aims to offer digital services on the island in cooperation with 20 domestic and foreign companies and the support of the Greek government. In a press release, Amazon Web Services said that "existing infrastructure such as the local marina, the energy grid, and water management systems will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...