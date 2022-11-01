

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Tuesday and bond yields declined as markets held out hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soften its hawkish stance after delivering a widely expected 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday.



Yields in the 10-year Bund were close to levels seen right before last week's European Central Bank gathering while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped 8 basis points (bps) to 3.99 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 111 points, or 1.8 percent, to 6,378 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.



TotalEnergies shares rose nearly 3 percent, tracking higher oil prices after OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de