DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA
DEALING DATE: 31/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.1921
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2956798
CODE: PR1U
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 197981 EQS News ID: 1476183 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476183&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 01, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de