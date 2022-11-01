JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Declaration

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)



LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director Declaration

1 November 2022

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises of the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the board of directors of JZCP:

Sharon Parr was appointed to the board of directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited, a company listed on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, on 1 November 2022.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com