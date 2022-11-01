

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $173.5M, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $148.8 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $2.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $1.331 billion from $1.156 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $173.5M. vs. $148.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q3): $1.331 Bln vs. $1.156 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.06 Full year revenue guidance: $5.405 Billion



