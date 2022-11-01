

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.48 billion, or $9.06 per share. This compares with $694 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.86 billion or $7.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.9% to $47.24 billion from $32.61 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



