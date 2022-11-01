Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Aeroitalia. These three new Boeing aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the Italian airline from ALC's order book with Boeing beginning in 2023 through 2024.

"We are very pleased to announce this placement of three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Aeroitalia," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "The capabilities of the Boeing 737-8 will greatly enhance Aeroitalia's operational efficiency and expanding fleet with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft."

"With this placement, Aeroitalia's team of seasoned airline industry veterans are prudently growing their fleet and operations to meet the needs of the airline's steadily growing business," said AJ Abedin, Vice President of Marketing at Air Lease Corporation.

Gaetano Intrieri, Chief Executive Officer of Aeroitalia, added: "With this lease agreement, we strengthen our business relations with ALC. We consider this deal a very important step for Aeroitalia in its plan for sustainable green growth and to support the Italian market. Our team is very proud of the support and trust we have received from ALC, one of the most important worldwide lessors. Let me give a special thanks to Mr. Hazy for believing in our project."

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation's website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Aeroitalia

Aeroitalia is a new Italian airline with entirely private capital, born from the foresight of professionals in the air transport sector. Headquartered in Rome and starting up hub in Forlì, Aeroitalia currently operates charter and regional scheduled routes across Europe with a fleet of three Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

