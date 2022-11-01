"For Microchip shortages innovation is required regardless of supply issues"- CTO of GBT Technologies Inc.

The over two year-long global microchip shortage continues to impact global supply, and encourages development firms to innovate for greater efficiency. But Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH), contends that innovation is required regardless of supply issues. In a recent interview with Investorideas.com, Rittman explained the central importance of integrated circuits to the modern world, and why GBT is focussing so much of their time on the industry.

"GBT really believes that the integrated circuit (IC) and the semiconductor industry is basically what dictates the world's progress," he said. "Any new computer, laptop, server, cloud etc… microchips are the core of that technology. So we have long term plans to files many patents in this domain, we are acquiring lots of IPs, our patents have been granted and we are filing internationally as well."

One such innovation is that of the firm's microchip reliability verification and correction Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tool, called Epsilon. GBT recently announced that it is implementing new machine learning driven, pattern matching techniques within its Epsilon system with the goal of addressing the advanced semiconductor's physics, ensuring high level of reliability, optimal power consumption and high performance.

"Epsilon is a software we developed a few years ago, but we are investing more effort into it now," he explained. "Epsilon is targeting the reliability of microchips. If a chip is not designed well for reliability - including electrothermal design - and the chip is not optimized for currents and electromigration, then it can cause it to be inefficient in power management, it might overheat, have a short lifespan etc…"

Rittman went on to explain the significance and demand for ICs in modern industry.

"Microchips can be considered the gold of this era," he said. "I'm sure everyone is aware of what's going on with the [microchip] shortage, and the world is trying to race into manufacturing and creating chips faster to meet the supply needs of cars, electronics, and everything else."

Another firm, the aptly-named Microchip Technology Incorporated, recently announced the introduction of an expansion "of its serial-attached memory controller portfolio with the new SMC 2000 series of Compute Express Link (CXL) based Smart Memory Controllers that enable CPUs, GPUs and SoCs to utilize CXL interfaces to connect either DDR4 or DDR5 memory." This, in effect, according to the press release, allows for "more memory bandwidth per core, more memory capacity per core, and lowers the overall total cost of ownership in the data center by allowing modern CPUs to optimize application workloads." For those who may not be aware, CXL is, according to its official site: "designed to be an industry open standard interface for high-speed communications, as accelerators are increasingly used to complement CPUs in support of emerging applications such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning."

Pete Hazen, Corporate Vice President of Microchip's Data Center Solutions business unit, explained:

"We identified CXL as a disruptive technology early on and were integral to the standard's definition. Microchip's continued presence in the memory infrastructure market underscores our commitment to improving performance and efficiency for a broad range of SoC applications to support the increasing memory requirements of high-performance data center applications."

Elsewhere in the space, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported that Samsung Foundry, a major semiconductor fabrication plant, has adopted its "Keysight E4727B Advanced Low-Frequency Noise Analyzer (A-LFNA) for measurement and analysis of flicker noise (1/f noise) and random telegraph noise (RTN) in semiconductor devices." Charles Plott, Director of Product Management for PathWave Software Solutions at Keysight, explained the significance of this technology:

"Accurate low-frequency noise measurement and modeling are increasingly important in development of PDKs [process design kits], especially for the advanced technology nodes at 5, 4, and 3 nanometers. Samsung Foundry's use of our A-LFNA enables design engineers with the highest quality PDKs for circuit design to achieve first-pass success and reduce time-to-market."

For their own part, GBT was recently granted a continuation patent for their 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Rittman stressed the significance of going beyond the vanguard of 3D design and including the multiplanar design.

"We said 3D chips are a good direction to increase the capacity of how much circuitry we can include, but we want to make it with multiple planes," he said. "Imagine taking a simple cube structure, and placing circuitry on each plane of the cube. Just like that you've increased your silicon real estate significantly."

Rittman said that GBT Technologies is constantly anticipating tomorrow's technological needs with their R&D efforts.

"We always look into the future," he said. "We're trying to find the solution that's going to be good for the next few decades, and enable us to create high capacity chips with lots of circuitry."

