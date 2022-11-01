

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $160M, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $2.08 billion from $1.91 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $160M. vs. $131 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $4.95 Full year revenue guidance: $8.15 - $8.35 Bln



