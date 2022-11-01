With installers who cater to African businesses making the headlines this year, Jasper Graf von Hardenberg - whose C&I solar business was recently bought by Shell - explains here how the story of the continent's commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segment was far from an overnight success.For Africa's commercial and industrial (C&I) solar industry, 2022 has truly been a watershed year. The sector has seen an unprecedented level of activity in the form of mergers and acquisitions and large scale investments. Oslo-based Empower New Energy raised $100 million for 150 MW of industrial solar projects ...

