

WEC Energy Group (WEC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $302 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $2.003 billion from $1.746 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.38 to $4.40



