

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $12 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.38 billion from $1.265 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $12 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.265 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XYLEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de