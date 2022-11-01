WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)
Arconic Inc. (ARNC) updated its annual outlook, now expecting revenue of $9.0 billion to $9.3 billion versus its earlier expectation of $9.2 billion to $9.5 billion.
This assumes LME aluminum price of $2,300/mt and Midwest Premium of $550/mt.
Analysts expect revenue fo $9.05 billion for the year.
Below are the Q3 earnings highlights for Arconic Inc. (ARNC):
Earnings: -$65 million in Q3 vs. $16 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.64 in Q3 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q3 vs. $1.89 billion in the same period last year.
