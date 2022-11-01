Global Green Coffee Market Set to Reach USD 50.14 Billion by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR of 4.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Green Coffee Market" by Type (Robusta and Arabica), End Product (Instant/Soluble coffee Roasted Coffee, and Green Coffee Bean Extract), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030, the market was valued at USD 34.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.1% by the end of 2030. The global Data Buoy market growth is attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of green coffee.





The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Green Coffee Market

Based on type, the global green coffee market is bifurcated into robusta and arabica. The arabica segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the projected period owing to the highest consumption of arabica coffee around the globe.

In terms of the end product, the global market is segregated into instant/soluble coffee, roasted coffee, and green coffee bean extract. The roasted coffee segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to the popularity and high consumption of roasted coffee in Europe and North America. The rising integration of advanced technology in coffee roaster equipment and the wide use of devices among food manufacturers are expected to propel the segment.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global market due to the increasing demand for raw green coffee beans for further processing into a roasted and instant coffee for health-conscious consumers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of green coffee.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

In Asia Pacific , the rapid growth in the adaptation of green coffee bean extract for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements can boost market growth. Moreover, the large pool of consumers in the emerging economies such as India and China can create new opportunities for the global coffee market.

, the rapid growth in the adaptation of green coffee bean extract for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements can boost market growth. Moreover, the large pool of consumers in the emerging economies such as and can create new opportunities for the global coffee market. Specialty coffee is gaining popularity among consumers and can produce lucrative opportunities for the global green coffee market. Specialty coffee is gaining traction among the younger generation due to better taste and quality, health benefits, and various flavors.

The green coffee bean extract segment is anticipated to account for a major market share in the coming years owing to the increasing use of green coffee bean extract in the nutraceutical industry. Green coffee beans extract is used to improve metabolic syndrome, diabetes and, it is used for skin benefits owing to the extraction of green coffee oil that helps to reduce the wrinkles.

Robusta segment is anticipated to hold a key share of the market in the coming years due to the higher amount of chlorogenic acid and antioxidants present in robusta coffee that offers various health benefits such as weight loss, skincare benefits, and can act as detoxifier.

The rising awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of green coffee can boost the global green coffee market. Green coffee helps to boost the immunity, controls sugar levels, and controls blood pressure.

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Robusta

Arabica

By End Product

Instant/Soluble coffee

Roasted Coffee

Green Coffee Bean Extract

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

