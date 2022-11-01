Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

David Russell, CEO will be presenting on November 10, 2022 at 3.20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Graham Farrell

T. (416) 842-9003

Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com

