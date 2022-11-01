Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") will host its annual Fall Mining Showcase in-person at the newly renovated Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on November 9 and 10.

Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule including 4 keynote speakers, and over 80 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest. It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. You won't want to miss Red Cloud's largest in-person conference yet.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring such an amazing lineup of Red Cloud's biggest names in mining," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our annual conference is our first in-person conference in nearly three years, and we're excited to watch and learn from management teams discussing the latest news, developments and updates on their projects. We also welcome some of the best minds in the industry, providing educational sessions with our keynote speaker lineup."

Keynote presentations from thought leaders including:

Wednesday November 9, 2022

Matt Watson, Founder, Precious Metals Commodity Management LLC

Andrew Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Thursday November 10, 2022

Paul Brink, President and CEO, Franco-Nevada Corp.

David Rosenberg, Founder and President, Rosenberg Research





Agenda



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/142509_agenda1.jpg

To view the schedule, register, book 1x1 meetings, or for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.



Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://youtu.be/5bJOmPbq-wU

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:

