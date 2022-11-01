Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.: Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single molecule proteome analysis platform, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Reported total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 of $15.8 million, modestly higher compared to the same quarter last year reflecting increased investment in the development of our platform moderated by an ongoing focus on expense management.

Continued progress against core scientific and engineering goals in the third quarter of 2022 while increasing experimental scale and continuing to advance the quality and customer readiness of our consumables.

Significant progress on advancing commercial instrument development and transitioning to a manufacturing posture across all elements of the platform as we build towards full commercial availability.



"I'm very excited about the emerging opportunity I see for proteomics and am pleased with the progress we're making as a business", said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. "We - more than ever - envision powerful research uses for our platform and continue to receive enthusiastic feedback from the researchers around the world with whom we're engaged. Their feedback reinforces our vision that Nautilus is building a game-changing platform that will make a meaningful difference for researchers and patients alike in the years and decades to come."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, a 9% increase from $14.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount to support ongoing development of our products as well as the costs associated with being a public company.

Net loss was $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a net loss of $14.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $323.6 million as of September 30, 2022.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,932 $ 185,619 Short-term investments 69,038 160,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,254 3,493 Total current assets 261,224 349,222 Property and equipment, net 3,657 2,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,753 29,377 Long-term investments 65,676 16,371 Other long-term assets 997 997 Total assets $ 359,307 $ 398,450 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 823 $ 1,723 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,979 3,119 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,632 970 Total current liabilities 6,434 5,812 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 27,535 29,062 Total liabilities 33,969 34,874 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 452,362 444,388 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,881 ) (184 ) Accumulated deficit (125,155 ) (80,640 ) Total stockholders' equity 325,338 363,576 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 359,307 $ 398,450

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses Research and development $ 9,571 $ 8,244 $ 28,085 $ 19,459 General and administrative 6,249 6,324 19,229 14,223 Total operating expenses 15,820 14,568 47,314 33,682 Other income (expense), net 1,757 64 2,799 56 Net loss $ (14,063 ) $ (14,504 ) $ (44,515 ) $ (33,626 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted(1) 124,651,318 124,114,893 124,522,164 71,062,172

(1) The weighted-average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding prior to the Business Combination have been retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio of approximately 3.6281 established in the Business Combination.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)