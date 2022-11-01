VitanaX, Inc.: Vitana-X's River 24 Launches its Revolutionary Rental Platform for Boat Owners and Enthusiasts

Simple and Secure Boat Rental Platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Vitana-X, Inc. (OTC PINK:VITX), is pleased to announce that River 24, the "Airbnb of Boat Rentals", is now online!

Please check us out at: https://river24.us

As a part of a 2023 marketing strategy, the Company is considering a rebranding as a corporation and will likely explore a name change. The Company has started the process to engage with a PCAOB audit firm in order to get its financials audited with a goal of becoming an SEC reporting company in 2023. In the meantime, the Company will keep filing its financials such as quarterly and annual reports at OTC Markets.

River 24, the highly anticipated online boat rental platform, brings an incredible, refreshing experience to hiring vessels for parties, excursions, fishing, events, and any nautical activity. Finally, boat enthusiasts have a resource that delivers on their needs, and owners have an asset to increase their renting revenue tenfold.

River 24 has reverence as the 'Airbnb of Boat Rentals' due to its intuitiveness, refined user experience, and wealth of global boat rental options. Our development team has worked hard to create a vast network of partners, creating a library of boat options ranging from small, casual dinghies to luxury yachts. It's a complete outlet for sea vessel hiring the world has ever seen, and the initial traffic underlines that statement.

The new website has seen an explosion of visitors on launch, backlogged from our initial announcements of a revolutionary boat hiring platform a while ago. We can't thank the trove of visitors to River 24 enough for the support and enthusiasm for the venture, all of who have been integral to our success. The site is already seeing significant rentals for the days ahead.

Of course, River 24 would like to extend the utmost gratitude to our investors and partners who fueled this project, trusting that our vision would exceed their expectations. Despite delays and obstacles to completion, we can celebrate that the new platform is online, functioning, and on track to be one of the year's most rapidly growing rental platforms.

So, what is the next step for River 24? Our development and innovation for the boat rental platform continues at a brisk rate. We have some fascinating things planned for the website, including features and functions that continue to improve user experience and change the game for global sea vessel hiring. There's an excellent new aspect to the site coming very soon.

River 24 is pleased to announce that from next year, the entire website will convert and become powered by blockchain technology. This innovative integration to the platform adds a dynamic new edge to the customer experience. We're providing more speed and efficiency for customers and giving boat owners more security and protection of assets.

Transactions and rentals will get registered on the blockchain, overhauling the current system to ensure that every action on the website has a robust wall of security. The demand for rentals for the upcoming summer season has surged. We're going full steam ahead to have the blockchain implemented early next year to handle the massive influx of boat hires better.

Again, we'd like to thank our customers, partners, and investors who have laid the groundwork for the incredibly successful launch of River 24. We look forward to helping you hire the sea vessel of your dreams in the future and can't wait to share our new developments and show how the blockchain will enhance the platform even more.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:VITX) Vitana-X is building and operating an online marketplace, River24.us, for boats bringing owners and users together, enabling a better use of resources through a uniform standardization. At River 24 you will find the right yacht, the right boat to spend a dream time on the water. Experience the boating lifestyle without owning one. A planned, worldwide community of owners (private and commercial) will make this possible. River 24 is an online marketplace of private and commercial yachts and boats with a standardized offer to make the demand for both sides - owners and tenants - as easy and safe as possible. For additional information on River-24, please visit: https://river24.us

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information

press.IRclear2157@gmail.com

http://river24.us

305-714-9397

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723229/Vitana-Xs-River-24-Launches-its-Revolutionary-Rental-Platform-for-Boat-Owners-and-Enthusiasts