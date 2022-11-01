Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
01.11.2022 | 13:21
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 1

1 November 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 October 2022, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 840,165,853 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 12,375,052 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 October 2022 is therefore 827,790,801 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details

Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

