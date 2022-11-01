SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: Sharplink Gaming Launches 15 US State-Specific Affiliate Marketing Sites to Deliver Players Directly to Sportsbook and Casino Partners

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that it has launched 15 state-specific affiliate marketing websites. These state-specific domains are designed to attract, acquire and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the Company's sportsbook and casino partners' which are licensed to operate in each respective state.

Specifically, the following proprietary affiliate marketing web properties are now live:

Arizona - sharpbettingaz.com

Colorado - sharpbettingco.com Iowa - sharpbettingia.com Illinois - sharpbettingil.com Indiana - sharpbettingin.com Kansas - sharpbettingks.com Louisiana - sharpbettingla.com Michigan - sharpbettingmi.com New Jersey - sharpbettingnj.com New York - sharpbettingny.com Pennsylvania - sharpbettingpa.com Tennessee - sharpbettingtn.com Virginia - sharpbettingva.com West Virginia - sharpbettingwv.com

Wyoming - sharpbettingwy.com

All 15 websites feature key highlights, sports betting offers and special promo codes for partner sportsbooks operating in each state. In addition, four of the 15 state sites - Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia where iGaming has been legalized - feature similar content relating directly to SharpLink's online casino partners. SharpLink has plans in place for all other upcoming U.S. states, including Maryland, which is due to legalize sports betting in November 2022, and Massachusetts and Ohio, which are expected to open their sports betting markets in January 2023.

Rob Phythian, SharpLink CEO, stated, "We pursued and completed the acquisition of FourCubed in late 2021 with an end goal of replicating and scaling its proven playbook for success in affiliate marketing for the European poker market. FourCubed's Tori Roberts - now SharpLink's Vice President of Affiliate Marketing - is leading SharpLink's Direct-to-Player ("D2P") strategy carefully architected to achieve meaningful sports bettor and iGaming engagement and to deliver new user traffic and acquisitions for our valued partners. The launch of our new D2P web properties represents the first phase of our audience aggregation plan in the U.S. by SharpLink. Looking ahead, we fully expect that the construct of our ultimate D2P platform will serve as a foundational revenue channel presenting exponential growth opportunities for our Company well into the future."

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which we operate on our operations, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

