

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Xylem Inc. (XYL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $12 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.38 billion from $1.265 billion last year.



Outlook:



Xylem now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $2.65 to $2.75, up from the earlier guidance of $2.50 to $2.70.



Organic revenue growth for the full year is now expected in the range of 9 to 10 percent, and approximately 4 percent on a reported basis. This is an increase of the low end of the previous guidance of 8 to 10 percent, and 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis.



'The increased guidance reflects strong demand, gradual easing of supply chain constraints, and price realization, partially offset by inflation and foreign exchange headwinds,' Xylem said.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.6 per share on revenue growth of 3.8%.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $12 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.265 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XYLEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de