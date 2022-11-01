Financial Regulatory Intelligence and Advisory Firm Regxelerator Launches Comprehensive Digital Asset Regulation Navigator

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, financial regulatory intelligence and advisory startup firm Regxelerator is launching its new digital assets regulation navigator. The free interactive intelligence platform provides a comprehensive and structured fact base of the state of play of digital asset regulation on a global scale and comes complete with several key features, including:

Dynamic dashboards offering insights on the global state of play regarding adoption of digital asset regulation

Over 115 individual country fact sheets providing a structured view of the approach to digital asset regulation, along with direct access to legislative and other key reference documents

Thematic benchmarking studies on specific aspects of digital asset regulation

A news database delivering updates on the latest developments

The platform's launch comes at a time when digital asset regulation is highly dynamic in nature. Since 2017, more than 60 countries have enacted changes to begin bringing digital assets under the regulatory umbrella - with many actively reviewing their standards in response to lessons learned from the recent market crisis. To date, however, regulatory regimes have remained highly heterogeneous, as evidenced by various levels of scope and emphasis points.

Founder and CEO Jenny Radziwolek stresses that: "Digital asset regulation is at a critical juncture. Greater harmonization in standards across jurisdictions is critical in minimizing the risk of regulatory arbitrage. A thorough understanding of the current baseline is foundational for driving these efforts, as well as identifying current regulatory blind spots and gaps. Regxelerator's platform seeks to provide a new resource that helps streamline access to fact-based information, which can then help inform the policy dialogue at both a national and global level."

About Regxelerator

Regxelerator is an early-stage startup focused on financial regulatory intelligence and advisory solutions for the financial regulatory community. Amid the fast-paced financial sector transformation and corresponding regulatory reform, it seeks to build and provide innovative new solutions that help navigate the increasingly complex and dense information landscape in a way that is both structured and efficient. As an advisory partner, Regxelerator offers assistance to financial regulatory authorities and central banks in vital areas such as strategy, innovation, risk management, and policy to adapt their organizations to the continually evolving operating environment. For additional information, visit www.regxelerator.com.

