Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Resource Logistics Group, the Florida-based transportation logistics advisory firm, has launched the latest version of its transportation management system (TMS). The platform, which is powered by MercuryGate, will enable manufacturers to manage all inbound and outbound shipments more effectively. This will in turn help clients to enhance the transparency and visibility of their supply chains.

The global TMS market continues to expand year-on-year, after seeing a surge during the pandemic-fueled rise of e-commerce during 2020. The market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14.6% from 2022 to 2030, after having been valued at $9.22 billion last year.

While this market was developing during the pandemic, at the same time, 38.8% of small businesses across the US experienced severe supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19. This has been further exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to a number of shortages. With an increasing number of supply chain challenges being faced around the world, ensuring that companies' supply chains are fully visible is becoming more of a priority for these organizations.

Resource Logistics Group's TMS is being implemented as a means of tackling this issue. Currently, just 6% of companies report having full visibility on their supply chain. This leaves room for errors, missed shipments and additional costs.

The Resource Logistic Group platform acts as a virtual control tower, which removes the need for clients to go to each individual carrier in order to book and locate their shipment tracking information. The company's TMS compiles all shipment information onto one dashboard, thereby streamlining the process.

This Software-As-A-Service-based program (SAAS) enables users to log in from any location around the world, and reduces costs that would otherwise be incurred by manufacturers attempting to implement this technology themselves. If companies were to introduce a similar software-based end-to-end solution without using the Resource Logistics Group, this would require the hiring and training of a skilled team to operate the software, as well as a series of sizable costs in order to get the system up and running.

Through this latest version of the MercuryGate-powered software, Resource Logistics Group is providing clients with a suite of features that aim to streamline their supply chain management. These include real-time reporting capability, continuous optimization, complex allocation of costs, accruals and carrier settlements, along with private fleet management.

"By providing our clients with access to this transportation management system, we are pleased to be able to save them time and money that would otherwise be involved in setting up a similar management platform from scratch. At a time when companies' supply chains are facing raised scrutiny, both due to disruptions as well as concerns relating to sustainability, we are seeing this software becoming increasingly integral for manufacturers across the US. We have been successful in taking a 3-6 months plus implementation of the TMS down to 4-6 weeks," concludes Steve Huntley, President & Founder of Resource Logistics Group.

