PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 14:03
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEMI Announces Semiconductor Climate Consortium Founding Members

Consortium aims to accelerate reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across semiconductor value chain.

Consortium members and SEMI to participate at 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, and the new Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), a group formed by companies across the semiconductor value chain to accelerate the ecosystem's reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, today announced more than 60 founding members of the Consortium.

SEMI | Semiconductor Climate Consortium

Representatives from SCC member companies and SEMI will hold informational sessions November 8-10 during COP27 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt. Requests to attend a session and for more information on the SCC can be sent to SCC@semi.org.

The SCC is the first global collaborative of semiconductor ecosystem companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain. The consortium's members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

  • Collaboration - Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Transparency - Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually.
  • Ambition - Set near- and long-term decarbonization targets with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Founding members have affirmed their support of the Paris Agreement and related accords driving the 1.5°C pathway and are aligned on the need to drive climate progress within the semiconductor value chain. The SCC was conceptualized by companies meeting under the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, which will continue to focus on non-climate related Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

"I applaud all Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members for their leadership in this critical initiative and for their continued support of global sustainability efforts," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "While individual companies have taken significant steps to decarbonize, the industry must band together to develop green solutions and drive toward net zero. I encourage every company across the value chain to join the SCC and contribute to this crucial mission."

Semiconductor Climate Consortium - 65 Founding Members

Advantest

Google

Pfeiffer Vacuum

AICELLO

Hermes-Epitek

Plexus Corp.

AMD

Hitachi High-Tech

Samsung Electronics

ams OSRAM Group

imec

Schneider Electric

Analog Devices

Intel Corporation

SCREEN

Applied Materials

JSR

Showa Denko Materials

Arkema

KLA

SK hynix

ASE

KOKUSAI ELECTRIC

SkyWater

ASM

Kulicke & Soffa

Sphera

ASML

Lam Research

STMicroelectronics

ASMPT

Lasertec

Sumitomo Chemical

Athinia

Longi

Tokyo Electron Limited

Axcelis

Marvell

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Brewer Science

Micron

Tokyo Seimitsu

DAS Environmental Expert

Microsoft

Tri Chemical Laboratories

Donjin Semichem

Monument Chemical

TSMC

DuPont

MYCRONIC

UCT

EBARA

Nanya Technology

ULVAC

Edwards

Nikon

UTAC

Entegris

NXP

VAT Group

GlobalFoundries

onsemi

Western Digital

GlobalWafers

Ovivo


"The commitment and support of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members is truly inspiring," said Dr. Mousumi Bhat, vice president of Global Sustainability Programs at SEMI. "SCC members recognize the climate impact of the industry and the need for a heightened focus on collaboration to drive sustainable growth across the value chain. We look forward to setting meaningful sustainability goals and helping ensure a healthy environment for future generations."

The next phase in the development of the SCC is the election of its governing council. Representing a broad cross-section of the value chain, the council will establish the Consortium's priorities to be carried out by member-led work groups.

See comments from Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members on their participation.

About SEMI

SEMI connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI US
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933248/SEMI_Semiconductor_Climate_Consortium_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-announces-semiconductor-climate-consortium-founding-members-301664158.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
