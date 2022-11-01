The Meeting Place Between the Underground and Big Business

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Kimberly Adams, Owner/CEO of LYT Marketing, Co-Founder of Holo Therapeutics (hololife.health) and former founding member of Decriminalize Nature, is speaking at Wonderland Miami on the topic of Marketing on the panel at 1:00pm entitled "From Concept to Completion: Branding/ Marketing" as well as "The Ideal Psychedelic Set and Setting, Retreats, Clinics and Solo Trips" at 4:45 pm EST both on November 3, 2022.

This is Kimberly's third time speaking for Microdose as she spoke on addiction on an online panel hosted by Henri Sant- Cassia in 2020 and at the Molecular Masterclass on Ibogaine in early 2021. She is thrilled to return in person to discuss incredibly important topics like how we speak with integrity about Psychedelics in a completely unregulated industry with Ashley Southard of Mushroom Design and several others. Additionally, she will discuss how to prepare our emotional state and physical body for psychedelic insight alongside Zach Leary, Timothy Leary's son and facilitator at Evolution Retreats on the Set and Setting Panel with many other amazing minds.

In response to questions that the Microdose team posed on what how she sees the industry evolving, Kimberly commented: "The minds that are experiencing these substances are evolving faster than the practices and the policies that surround them. My hope is that we stay agile and learn from the experiences of expansion that psychedelics offer and move in that way, rather than the old-fashioned reductionistic path that is well-worn. Viva la Revolución! "

About Kimberly Adams

Kimberly's therapeutic background with Psychedelics has spanned the past decade underground, both personally and professionally. Working with Ayahausca primarily to transmute her alcohol dependency, she walked the path of sobriety while incorporating the therapeutic use of several psychedelics as tools for insight and healing. To date, she has explored over a dozen different kinds of psychedelics for therapeutic and recreational purposes. In 2017 she supported the relaunch of the original chapter of the Psychedelic Society in San Francisco CA, with an incredible team. She then became a founding member of the Decriminalization Nature team in Oakland, CA, which successfully decriminalized all the major plant medicines for Oakland, CA, and created a template for dozens of other cities to do the same.

About LYT Marketing & Holo Therapeutics

Over the past five years, she has supported over a dozen plant medicine companies, including CGP's, retreats, and educational platforms to expand their reach by crafting their messaging and supporting their reach organically and digitally with her company LYT Marketing. Translating her knowledge from working in the SF Bay Area for tech companies and startups helped her create agile and inventive marketing strategies for the relaunching of the Psychedelic Industry.

Out of her work both with retreat centers in the US, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica and through her own personal journey, she created a collaboration with healthcare professionals and her business partner, Jim Mandas to create Holo Therapeutics (hololife.health). Holo is a client care model that supports people to safely taper off illicit drugs and pharmaceuticals in order to have psychedelic insights and journeys. "We carry clients from their darkest moments, through the challenging experiences of tapering off substances and often in a state of numbness into psychedelic insight. We support them through the entire process and help connect them to local and international guides, and integration support to help them work on a deep, long-term basis. There is no magic pill, just a diligent unfolding of our past hurts and becoming comfortable in the present through patience and mindful skill building."

About Wonderland & Microdose

Wonderland was born after COVID forced the launch of Microdose to remain completely online. It did not seem to phase the Microdose team as they offered over 20 online conferences to inform investors and industry professionals alike over 2020-2021. The first Wonderland was a third of the size of the event this year and is positioned to continue to blossom for years to come.

