Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has signed an Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation to develop a positive relationship that promotes mutual respect, cooperation, and ongoing communication around mineral exploration activities conducted by the Company within Sagkeeng Traditional Territory.

"ACME acknowledges and respects the rights and values of the Sagkeeng First Nation, and we are committed to building an open and transparent relationship founded on regular dialogue. We look forward to working together over the years ahead," says Company CEO Steve Hanson.





Figure 1: Map of ACME project claims located within Sagkeeng Traditional Territory



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/142568_853aa76294bcb9da_002full.jpg

The agreement provides both parties with the groundwork to develop a mutually beneficial relationship that addresses environmental and cultural matters, in addition to economic benefits through services, education and job creation, with fairness and in recognition of Sagkeeng's long history on their Traditional Territory.

Chief Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng explained that: "Sagkeeng supports responsible and respectful resource development in our territory. ACME has demonstrated its willingness to respect our rights and interests, and its conduct is an example of how industry can work with us for everyone's benefit. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with ACME."

ACME currently has three mineral exploration projects located in the northern and southern limbs of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The project claims are comprised of 21 claims totaling 8,883 acres in the Shatford Lake pegmatite field, 10 claims totaling 5,196 acres near Birse Lake, and 6 claims totaling 2,930 acres in the Cat-Euclid Lake shear zone. The region hosts hundreds of individual pegmatite bodies, many of which are classified as complex rare-element Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites - known to account for a quarter of the world's lithium production.

The Company is in the process of completing an extensive summer evaluation program at both Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes to localize targets for drilling.

ABOUT SAGKEENG FIRST NATION

Sagkeeng First Nation is an Anicinabe Nation with approximately 8000 members, many of whom live on Sagkeeng's reserve on the Winnipeg River at the shore of Lake Winnipeg. Sagkeeng has used and occupied its Traditional Territory in Treaties 1, 3 and 5 since time immemorial.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid, Birse, and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

