HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--November 1, 2022 - Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton")

Highlights:

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $176.8 million or $2.88 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income was $176.5 million or $2.88 per diluted share, an increase of 18.5% from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 1.4% from the second quarter of 2022.

Utilization averaged 99.1% in the third quarter of 2022 and was 98.6% as of October 26, 2022.

Triton repurchased 3.2 million common shares during the third quarter and has repurchased an additional 0.9 million common shares through October 26, 2022. See the tables to this press release for further information. Additionally, Triton increased its share repurchase authorization back to $200 million in October.

Triton increased its quarterly common share dividend by $0.05 to $0.70 per share, payable on December 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Triton's selected key financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended June 30, 2022.

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Total leasing revenues $ 424.7 $ 421.6 $ 400.2 $ 1,263.4 $ 1,116.7 GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 176.8 $ 184.6 $ 123.0 $ 542.6 $ 307.1 Net income per share - Diluted $ 2.88 $ 2.90 $ 1.83 $ 8.56 $ 4.57 Non-GAAP (1) Adjusted net income $ 176.5 $ 186.0 $ 163.8 $ 542.2 $ 436.6 Adjusted net income per share - Diluted $ 2.88 $ 2.92 $ 2.43 $ 8.55 $ 6.49 Adjusted return on equity (2) 27.5 % 29.8 % 29.4 % 29.3 % 27.1 %

(1) Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below.

(2) Refer to the "Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity" set forth below.

Operating Performance

"Triton continued to achieve outstanding financial performance in the third quarter of 2022," commented Brian M. Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. "Triton generated $2.88 of Adjusted net income per share, an increase of 18.5% from the third quarter of 2021 and just slightly below our record results from the second quarter of 2022. In addition, Triton achieved an annualized Adjusted return on equity of 27.5%."

"Triton's outstanding financial results reflect the durable enhancements we have made to our business. Container drop-off volumes increased in the third quarter, but our utilization remains exceptionally high and is well protected by our strong lease portfolio. Weighted by net book value, over 87% of our container fleet is covered by long-term and finance leases, and these leases have an average remaining duration of 76 months. In addition, used container sale prices remain high and we continue to generate sizable gains on disposals."

"The increase in container drop-offs in the third quarter reflects a muted summer peak season. Customers had expected trade growth would slow this year following exceptionally strong volumes in 2021, but we experienced fairly balanced activity in the first half of the year as customers continued to struggle with logistical disruptions and as they anticipated container needs for the traditional summer peak. However, normalizing consumer spending and macroeconomic challenges have impacted trade volumes, and many of our customers have shifted their focus to fleet efficiency and increased the pace of container off-hires. In addition, new container investment activity has slowed significantly across the market, and new container prices have decreased into the range of $2,200 for a 20' dry container."

"Triton's new container investment has been limited this year following our record investment and growth in 2021. As of October 26, 2022, we have ordered $557 million of new containers for delivery in 2022. Triton has shifted its investment focus and strong cash flow to share repurchases, and we accelerated the pace of our repurchases in the third quarter. Year to date, Triton has repurchased 7.1 million shares, or 10.8% of our outstanding shares, while decreasing our leverage. Our Board of Directors increased our share repurchase authorization back to $200 million in October."

Outlook

Mr. Sondey continued, "We anticipate our Adjusted net income per share will decrease sequentially as our utilization and used container sale prices decrease from their recent extraordinarily high levels. However, we have made durable enhancements to our business, are very well protected by our lease portfolio and expect our utilization will remain high. We also expect our share repurchases will continue to be highly accretive. Overall, we expect our performance will remain very strong through the end of the year and into the longer term."

Common and Preferred Share Dividends

Triton's Board of Directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend from $0.65 to $0.70 per common share, reflecting an approximate 8% increase. The dividend will be payable on December 22, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2022.

Mr. Sondey concluded, "The increase in Triton's quarterly dividend reflects Triton's strong balance sheet, outstanding financial performance and our confidence that Triton's profitability and cash flows will remain strong."

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend payable on December 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2022 on Triton's issued and outstanding preferred shares as follows:

Preferred Share Series Dividend Rate Dividend Per Share Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRA) 8.500% $0.5312500 Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRB) 8.000% $0.5000000 Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRC) 7.375% $0.4609375 Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRD) 6.875% $0.4296875 Series E Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRE) 5.750% $0.3593750

Third Quarter 2022 Investor Webcast

Triton will hold a Webcast at 8:30 a.m. (New York time) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 to discuss its third quarter results. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-418-5277 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9592 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call. To access the live Webcast please visit Triton's website at http://www.trtn.com. An archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Utilization, Fleet, and Leasing Revenue Information

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Average Utilization (1) 99.1 % 99.4 % 99.6 % 99.6 % 99.6 % Ending Utilization (1) 98.8 % 99.3 % 99.5 % 99.6 % 99.6 %

(1) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in CEU) by the total units in our fleet (in CEU), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale.

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (in units, TEUs and CEUs):

Equipment Fleet in Units Equipment Fleet in TEU September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Dry 3,833,065 3,843,719 3,748,654 6,540,720 6,531,816 6,351,083 Refrigerated 229,839 235,338 239,328 446,678 457,172 464,465 Special 91,949 92,411 92,458 168,441 169,004 168,951 Tank 11,911 11,692 11,591 11,911 11,692 11,591 Chassis 25,823 24,139 24,381 48,615 44,554 44,726 Equipment leasing fleet 4,192,587 4,207,299 4,116,412 7,216,365 7,214,238 7,040,816 Equipment trading fleet 47,696 53,204 55,299 77,755 83,692 86,598 Total 4,240,283 4,260,503 4,171,711 7,294,120 7,297,930 7,127,414

Equipment in CEU(1) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Operating leases 7,210,150 7,291,769 7,294,503 Finance leases 676,310 623,136 494,839 Equipment trading fleet 73,529 81,136 83,976 Total 7,959,989 7,996,041 7,873,318

(1) In the equipment fleet tables above, we have included total fleet count information based on CEU. CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our various equipment types to that of a 20-foot dry container. For example, the CEU ratio for a 40-foot high cube dry container is 1.70, and a 40-foot high cube refrigerated container is 7.50. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

The following table provides a summary of our equipment lease portfolio by lease type, based on CEU and net book value, as of September 30, 2022:

Lease Portfolio By CEU By Net Book Value Long-term leases 71.1 % 71.7 % Finance leases 8.9 15.6 Subtotal 80.0 87.3 Service leases 6.8 4.3 Expired long-term leases, non-sale age (units on hire) 7.6 5.7 Expired long-term leases, sale-age (units on hire) 5.6 2.7 Total 100.0 % 100.0 %

The following table summarizes our leasing revenue for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended, September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating leases Per diem revenues $ 379,623 $ 378,414 $ 377,234 Fee and ancillary revenues 15,777 13,677 7,987 Total operating lease revenues 395,400 392,091 385,221 Finance leases 29,283 29,517 14,970 Total leasing revenues $ 424,683 $ 421,608 $ 400,191

Share Repurchase Information

The following table provides information with respect to our purchases of the Company's common shares for the periods indicated:

Total Number of Shares Purchased Average Price Paid per Share July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 378,765 $ 51.19 October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 1,149,408 $ 57.52 2021 Total 1,528,173 $ 55.95 January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022 1,257,374 $ 63.74 April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 1,832,240 $ 60.04 July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022 3,200,340 $ 59.21 October 1, 2022 through October 26, 2022 851,603 $ 56.64 2022 Total 7,141,557 $ 59.91 Total 8,669,730 $ 59.21

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to Triton's future financial and operating performance and key drivers thereof; anticipated trends in the market and industry; future capital expenditures, including anticipated payments of dividends and amount, manner and timing of share repurchases under the share repurchase authorization; and other statements regarding prospects and business strategies. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "project," "predict," "anticipate," "potential," "will," "may," "would" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature may be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; decreases in the demand for leased containers; decreases in market leasing rates for containers; difficulties in re-leasing containers after their initial fixed-term leases; our customers' decisions to buy rather than lease containers; increases in the cost of repairing and storing our off-hire containers; our dependence on a limited number of customers and suppliers; customer defaults; decreases in the selling prices of used containers; extensive competition in the container leasing industry; risks stemming from the international nature of our business, including global and regional economic conditions, including inflation and attempts to control inflation, and geopolitical risks such as the ongoing war in Ukraine; decreases in demand for international trade; risks resulting from the political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particularly China, including but not limited to, the impact of trade wars, duties and tariffs; disruption to our operations from failures of, or attacks on, our information technology systems; disruption to our operations as a result of natural disasters; compliance with laws and regulations related to economic and trade sanctions, security, anti-terrorism, environmental protection and anti-corruption; the availability and cost of capital; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt agreements; changes in tax laws in Bermuda, the United States and other countries; and other risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 15, 2022, in any subsequent Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by Triton, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

The foregoing list of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere. Any forward-looking statements made herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

-Financial Tables Follow-

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Leasing equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,223,166 and $3,919,181 $ 9,742,929 $ 10,201,113 Net investment in finance leases 1,704,642 1,558,290 Equipment held for sale 88,221 48,746 Revenue earning assets 11,535,792 11,808,149 Cash and cash equivalents 63,992 106,168 Restricted cash 103,026 124,370 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,144 and $1,178 283,819 294,792 Goodwill 236,665 236,665 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $289,334 and $281,340 9,123 17,117 Other assets 28,569 50,346 Fair value of derivative instruments 123,357 6,231 Total assets $ 12,384,343 $ 12,643,838 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Equipment purchases payable $ 19,450 $ 429,568 Fair value of derivative instruments 3,450 48,277 Deferred revenue 320,945 92,198 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 70,710 70,557 Net deferred income tax liability 405,574 376,009 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $58,192 and $63,794 8,290,293 8,562,517 Total liabilities 9,110,422 9,579,126 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, at liquidation preference 730,000 730,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value, 270,000,000 shares authorized, 81,389,809 and 81,295,366 shares issued, respectively 814 813 Undesignated shares, $0.01 par value, 800,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Treasury shares, at cost, 21,719,453 and 15,429,499 shares, respectively (902,118 ) (522,360 ) Additional paid-in capital 908,008 904,224 Accumulated earnings 2,420,166 2,000,854 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 117,051 (48,819 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,273,921 3,064,712 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,384,343 $ 12,643,838

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Leasing revenues: Operating leases $ 395,400 $ 385,221 $ 1,176,436 $ 1,085,874 Finance leases 29,283 14,970 86,943 30,844 Total leasing revenues 424,683 400,191 1,263,379 1,116,718 Equipment trading revenues 44,786 44,418 127,014 103,546 Equipment trading expenses (41,106 ) (35,255 ) (112,791 ) (75,516 ) Trading margin 3,680 9,163 14,223 28,030 Net gain on sale of leasing equipment 26,468 25,606 90,509 78,964 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 158,538 163,493 480,176 460,856 Direct operating expenses 10,525 5,539 24,143 21,246 Administrative expenses 22,747 21,426 69,015 65,326 Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts (123 ) 23 (104 ) (2,467 ) Total operating expenses 191,687 190,481 573,230 544,961 Operating income (loss) 263,144 244,479 794,881 678,751 Other expenses: Interest and debt expense 57,124 54,728 166,293 169,355 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 19 — (320 ) — Debt termination expense 190 42,660 1,853 132,523 Other (income) expense, net (644 ) (453 ) (1,141 ) (1,195 ) Total other expenses 56,689 96,935 166,685 300,683 Income (loss) before income taxes 206,455 147,544 628,196 378,068 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,618 12,812 46,482 38,281 Net income (loss) $ 189,837 $ 134,732 $ 581,714 $ 339,787 Less: dividend on preferred shares 13,028 11,687 39,084 32,713 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 176,809 $ 123,045 $ 542,630 $ 307,074 Net income per common share—Basic $ 2.90 $ 1.84 $ 8.60 $ 4.59 Net income per common share—Diluted $ 2.88 $ 1.83 $ 8.56 $ 4.57 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.57 $ 1.95 $ 1.71 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Basic 61,035 66,919 63,112 66,935 Dilutive restricted shares 329 372 295 308 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted 61,364 67,291 63,407 67,243

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 581,714 $ 339,787 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 480,176 460,856 Amortization of deferred debt cost and other debt related amortization 9,181 7,872 Lease related amortization 8,674 13,703 Share-based compensation expense 9,414 7,259 Net (gain) loss on sale of leasing equipment (90,509 ) (78,964 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (320 ) — Debt termination expense 1,853 132,523 Deferred income taxes 19,633 36,073 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,542 ) (63,919 ) Deferred revenue 274,981 63,944 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 812 (9,098 ) Net equipment sold (purchased) for resale activity 7,297 4,938 Cash received (paid) for settlement of interest rate swaps 19,026 5,481 Cash collections on finance lease receivables, net of income earned 107,633 49,170 Other assets 20,239 17,294 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,438,262 986,919 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of leasing equipment and investments in finance leases (889,811 ) (2,791,943 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment, net of selling costs 217,832 165,066 Other (716 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (672,695 ) (2,626,877 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount — 169,488 Purchases of treasury shares (375,026 ) (16,757 ) Debt issuance costs (8,523 ) (35,996 ) Borrowings under debt facilities 1,802,600 7,713,006 Payments under debt facilities and finance lease obligations (2,081,274 ) (5,981,155 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (39,084 ) (32,293 ) Dividends paid on common shares (122,151 ) (114,484 ) Other (5,629 ) (4,478 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (829,087 ) 1,697,331 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (63,520 ) $ 57,373 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 230,538 151,996 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 167,018 $ 209,369 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid $ 148,568 $ 153,812 Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 27,579 $ 4,639 Right-of-use asset for leased property $ 210 $ 1,598 Supplemental non-cash investing activities: Equipment purchases payable $ 19,450 $ 406,510

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items

We use the terms "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted return on equity" throughout this press release.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on equity are not items presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including net income.

Adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items management believes are not representative of our operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expenses net of tax, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments net of tax, and foreign and other income tax adjustments.

We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this item:

is widely used by securities analysts and investors to measure a company's operating performance;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing certain non-routine events which we do not expect to occur in the future; and

is used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of operating performance and liquidity, to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, in presentations to our board of directors concerning our financial performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

We have provided a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income in the table below for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Additionally, the calculation for Adjusted return on equity is adjusted annualized earnings divided by average shareholders' equity. Management utilizes Adjusted return on equity in evaluating how much profit the Company generates on the shareholders' equity in the Company and believes it is useful for comparing the profitability of companies in the same industry.

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended September

30, 2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 176,809 $ 184,591 $ 123,045 $ 542,630 $ 307,074 Add (subtract): Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 17 139 — (283 ) — Debt termination expense 180 1,304 41,214 1,520 130,699 State and other income tax adjustments (510 ) — (496 ) (510 ) (496 ) Tax benefit from vesting of restricted shares — — — (1,184 ) (643 ) Adjusted net income $ 176,496 $ 186,034 $ 163,763 $ 542,173 $ 436,634 Adjusted net income per common share—Diluted $ 2.88 $ 2.92 $ 2.43 $ 8.55 $ 6.49 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted 61,364 63,745 67,291 63,407 67,243

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Adjusted net income $ 176,496 $ 186,034 $ 163,763 $ 542,173 $ 436,634 Annualized Adjusted net income (1) 700,229 746,180 649,712 724,883 583,778 Average Shareholders' equity (2)(3) $ 2,544,111 $ 2,507,427 $ 2,210,474 $ 2,473,372 $ 2,150,303 Adjusted return on equity 27.5 % 29.8 % 29.4 % 29.3 % 27.1 %

(1) Annualized Adjusted net income was calculated based on calendar days per quarter.

(2) Average Shareholders' equity was calculated using the quarter's beginning and ending Shareholder's equity for the three-month ended periods, and the ending Shareholder's equity from each quarter in the current year and December 31 of the previous year for the nine-month ended periods.

(3) Average Shareholders' equity was adjusted to exclude preferred shares.

Contacts

Andrew Greenberg

Senior Vice President

Business Development & Investor Relations

(914) 697-2900