Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853823 ISIN: US6516391066 Ticker-Symbol: NMM 
Tradegate
01.11.22
15:52 Uhr
42,700 Euro
-0,020
-0,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,62542,71015:54
42,62542,71015:54