MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the third quarter 2022.

"We achieved another record quarter with 12,100 fiber subscriber additions and are on track to complete at least 400,000 fiber location upgrades this year and reach 1 million total fiber locations," said Bob Udell, chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. "We remain committed to our five-year plan to bring FttP to 70% of our addressable market. Fiber is our future and Fidium is bringing meaningful benefits to consumers and communities as we deliver an industry-leading customer experience."

"In September, we closed on the sale of our wireless investments for $490 million in gross proceeds to fund our fiber expansion," added Udell. "We are executing on our growth plan and managing the build timeline and schedule well while working to secure new federal, state and local broadband partnership opportunities."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights and Results (compared to third quarter 2021)

Revenue totaled $296.6 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $97.2 million.

Consumer fiber revenue grew approximately 40%, driven by more than 3x consumer fiber net adds and increased ARPU.

Commercial data services revenue was $56.8 million, down 1.3%.

Carrier data-transport revenue was $33.9 million, up 1.0%.

Subsidy revenue was $7.2 million, a decline of $10.1 million, primarily reflecting CAF II step down and transition to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

Total committed capital expenditures were $139.9 million driven by 116,000 fiber upgrades.

Operating expenses increased $7.5 million primarily due to marketing expenses related to the expansion of the Company's consumer fiber product and increased utility and fuel costs coupled with the non-recurrence of certain property tax rebates received in the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest expense was $32.1 million, a decrease of $11.1 million compared to a year ago, primarily as a result of non-cash interest of $10.9 million on the Searchlight note, which was converted to perpetual preferred stock in conjunction with the second stage closing of its investment in December 2021. Notwithstanding the heightened interest rate environment, the Company is well positioned with 77% of its total debt at a fixed rate. At Sept. 30, 2022, the weighted average cost of debt was 6.20%.

Cash distributions from the Company's wireless partnerships totaled $5.5 million, compared to $11.1 million a year ago, primarily due to Verizon's accelerated capital investments in the second quarter which impacted the Company's third quarter distributions.

Loss from continuing operations was ($7.3 million) compared to ($13.1 million) in the prior year. Net loss per share from continuing operations was ($0.15) compared to ($0.14) in the prior year. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations was ($0.13) compared to $0.09 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $97.2 million, compared to $127.4 million in the prior year.

Asset and Investment Sales

On Sept. 13, 2022, the Company completed the sale of its limited partnership interests in five wireless partnerships to Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, for aggregate gross proceeds of $490 million. The proceeds from the sale will be invested in the business and used to support the Company's Fiber to the Premises (FttP) broadband growth plan. The sale is being treated as discontinued operations within the financial statements for all comparable periods. Upon closing the transaction, the Company recognized a pre-tax gain on the sale of $389.9 million.

On Mar. 3, 2022, Consolidated announced an agreement to sell substantially all of its Kansas City assets. The Company currently expects net cash proceeds of approximately $90 million for the sale, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, closing conditions and customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2022. Additionally, in the quarter the Company recognized an impairment loss of $5.2 million due to changes in net assets held for sale.

The Company continues to actively review its portfolio for further monetization opportunities in support of its growth plan. During the quarter Consolidated closed and recognized a pre-tax gain and proceeds from the sale of certain non-strategic communication towers and related equipment totaling $19.2 million.

Capital Structure

As of Sept. 30, 2022, total liquidity was approximately $686 million, including cash and short-term investments of approximately $462 million and $224 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility. The net leverage ratio for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2022, was 3.82x. The Company has no maturities until 2027.

2022 Outlook

Consolidated Communications reaffirmed its guidance for the full-year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $400 million to $410 million.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $565 million to $585 million.

Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $125 million to $129 million.

Cash income taxes are expected to be in a range of $12 million to $17 million.

Conference Call Information

Consolidated's third quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Nov. 1 at 8:30 am ET. The webcast and materials will be available on Consolidated's Investor Relations website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for analysts and investors is 888-440-5977, conference ID 8956400.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio," and "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio" principally to help investors understand how we measure leverage and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others. This ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement against comparable measures of certain other companies in our industry. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last 12-month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, stock price and employees; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities, or of the sales of the limited partnership interests will not be realized;; the anticipated use of proceeds of the strategic investment or the sales of the limited partnership interests; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of or failure to consummate acquisitions or dispositions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock; and the potential for the rights of our series A preferred stock to negatively impact our cash flow. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Tag: [Consolidated-Communications-Earnings]

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 462,049 $ 99,635 Short-term investments — 110,801 Accounts receivable, net 115,985 133,362 Income tax receivable — 1,134 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,730 56,831 Assets held for sale 92,822 26,052 Total current assets 734,586 427,815 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,175,557 2,019,444 Investments 10,283 10,799 Goodwill 929,570 1,013,243 Customer relationships, net 50,801 73,939 Other intangible assets 10,557 10,557 Assets of discontinued operations — 98,779 Other assets 57,626 58,116 Total assets $ 3,968,980 $ 3,712,692 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,445 $ 40,953 Advance billings and customer deposits 48,466 53,028 Accrued compensation 65,722 68,272 Accrued interest 35,139 17,819 Accrued expense 108,867 97,417 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 10,278 7,959 Liabilities held for sale 4,611 97 Total current liabilities 303,528 285,545 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,125,994 2,118,853 Deferred income taxes 268,962 194,458 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 190,814 214,671 Other long-term liabilities 46,901 62,789 Total liabilities 2,936,199 2,876,316 Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 456,343 and 434,266 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference of $466,695 and $436,943 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 318,328 288,576 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 115,395,668 and 113,647,364 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,154 1,137 Additional paid-in capital 729,186 740,746 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 23,272 (141,599 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (46,639 ) (59,571 ) Noncontrolling interest 7,480 7,087 Total shareholders' equity 714,453 547,800 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 3,968,980 $ 3,712,692

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 296,619 $ 318,584 $ 895,287 $ 963,753 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 141,226 142,507 413,009 431,797 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,837 64,100 221,632 199,948 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 5,208 5,704 131,698 5,704 Gain on disposal of assets (19,163 ) — (19,163 ) — Depreciation and amortization 75,659 73,765 220,552 225,455 Income (loss) from operations 20,852 32,508 (72,441 ) 100,849 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (32,071 ) (43,176 ) (91,742 ) (137,022 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (17,101 ) Change in fair value of contingent payment rights — (2,205 ) — (99,619 ) Other income, net 2,984 2,325 9,425 4,491 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (8,235 ) (10,548 ) (154,758 ) (148,402 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (978 ) 2,552 (17,814 ) (1,860 ) Loss from continuing operations (7,257 ) (13,100 ) (136,944 ) (146,542 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations 4,744 11,020 22,628 31,815 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 389,905 — 389,905 — Income tax expense 94,715 2,401 99,973 6,926 Income from discontinued operations 299,934 8,619 312,560 24,889 Net income (loss) 292,677 (4,481 ) 175,616 (121,653 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,352 — 29,752 — Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 75 240 393 523 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 282,250 $ (4,721 ) $ 145,471 $ (122,176 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted Loss from continuing operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (1.77 ) Income from discontinued operations 2.60 0.09 2.72 0.30 Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ 2.45 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.27 $ (1.47 )

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 292,677 $ (4,481 ) $ 175,616 $ (121,653 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 75,659 73,765 220,552 225,455 Deferred income taxes 81,775 4,949 69,949 4,975 Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of earnings 3,957 107 5,618 1,345 Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense (4,830 ) (11,755 ) (23,991 ) (29,968 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 2,939 3,217 7,971 7,160 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 1,849 4,472 5,475 13,121 Non-cash interest expense on convertible security interest — 8,230 — 24,334 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 17,101 Loss on change in fair value of contingent payment rights — 2,205 — 99,619 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 5,208 5,704 131,698 5,704 Gain on sale of partnership interests (389,905 ) — (389,905 ) — Gain on disposal of assets (19,163 ) — (19,163 ) — Other adjustments, net (162 ) (99 ) (558 ) 3,632 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 26,622 23,834 34,869 45,154 Net cash provided by operating activities 76,626 110,148 218,131 295,979 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (164,045 ) (144,292 ) (496,959 ) (339,488 ) Purchase of investments — (64,996 ) (39,959 ) (154,963 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 19,463 37 21,257 126 Proceeds from business dispositions — — 26,042 — Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 25,006 — 151,560 1,198 Proceeds from sale of partnership interests 489,567 — 489,567 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 369,991 (209,251 ) 151,508 (493,127 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bond offering — — — 400,000 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — — 150,000 Payment of finance lease obligations (2,587 ) (1,529 ) (7,111 ) (4,465 ) Payment on long-term debt — — — (397,000 ) Payment of financing costs — — — (8,266 ) Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding — — (114 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,587 ) (1,529 ) (7,225 ) 140,269 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 444,030 (100,632 ) 362,414 (56,879 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,019 199,314 99,635 155,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 462,049 $ 98,682 $ 462,049 $ 98,682

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 69,641 $ 68,604 $ 203,144 $ 202,340 Voice services 36,444 40,587 110,539 121,180 Video services 13,552 16,163 42,277 49,743 119,637 125,354 355,960 373,263 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 56,796 57,545 171,804 171,487 Voice services 35,484 38,446 107,598 117,264 Other 9,933 10,205 32,780 28,624 102,213 106,196 312,182 317,375 Carrier: Data and transport services 33,878 33,556 103,626 100,775 Voice services 3,517 4,173 11,087 13,095 Other 605 375 1,350 1,161 38,000 38,104 116,063 115,031 Subsidies 7,187 17,264 20,304 52,068 Network access 27,277 29,923 78,336 92,641 Other products and services 2,305 1,743 12,442 13,375 Total operating revenue $ 296,619 $ 318,584 $ 895,287 $ 963,753

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 69,641 $ 67,592 $ 65,911 $ 66,983 $ 68,604 Voice services 36,444 36,643 37,452 39,518 40,587 Video services 13,552 14,359 14,366 15,371 16,163 119,637 118,594 117,729 121,872 125,354 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 56,796 57,113 57,895 57,444 57,545 Voice services 35,484 35,775 36,339 37,303 38,446 Other 9,933 11,287 11,560 11,408 10,205 102,213 104,175 105,794 106,155 106,196 Carrier: Data and transport services 33,878 36,263 33,485 32,659 33,556 Voice services 3,517 3,718 3,852 4,088 4,173 Other 605 354 391 431 375 38,000 40,335 37,728 37,178 38,104 Subsidies 7,187 6,534 6,583 17,671 17,264 Network access 27,277 24,846 26,213 27,846 29,923 Other products and services 2,305 3,906 6,231 7,758 1,743 Total operating revenue $ 296,619 $ 298,390 $ 300,278 $ 318,480 $ 318,584

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from continuing operations $ (7,257 ) $ (13,100 ) $ (136,944 ) $ (146,542 ) Add (subtract): Income tax expense (benefit) (978 ) 2,552 (17,814 ) (1,860 ) Interest expense, net 32,071 43,176 91,742 137,022 Depreciation and amortization 75,659 73,765 220,552 225,455 EBITDA 99,495 106,393 157,536 214,075 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 6,186 919 17,754 11,155 Pension/OPEB benefit (2,950 ) (2,207 ) (8,897 ) (7,290 ) Gain on disposal of assets (19,163 ) — (19,163 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 17,101 Loss on impairment 5,208 5,704 131,698 5,704 Change in fair value of contingent payment right — 2,205 — 99,619 Non-cash compensation (3) 2,939 3,217 7,971 7,160 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 91,715 116,231 286,899 347,524 Investment distributions from discontinued operations 5,478 11,127 25,023 33,160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,193 $ 127,358 $ 311,922 $ 380,684 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Range Low High Net loss $ (151 ) $ (138 ) Add: Income tax benefit (15 ) (14 ) Interest expense, net 125 122 Depreciation and amortization 293 290 EBITDA 252 260 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 23 25 Loss on impairment 126 126 Pension/OPEB benefit (11 ) (11 ) Non-cash compensation (3) 10 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 400 $ 410 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 Summary of Outstanding Debt: Term loans, net of discount $9,108 $ 990,767 6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028 750,000 5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028 400,000 Finance leases 28,975 Total debt as of September 30, 2022 2,169,742 Less deferred debt issuance costs (33,470 ) Less cash on hand (462,049 ) Total net debt as of September 30, 2022 $ 1,674,223 Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 $ 438,100 Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA 3.82 x

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from continuing operations $ (7,257 ) $ (13,100 ) $ (136,944 ) $ (146,542 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,352 — 29,752 — Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 75 240 393 523 Loss attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations (17,684 ) (13,340 ) (167,089 ) (147,065 ) Adjustments to loss attributable to common shareholders: Dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,352 — 29,752 — Integration and severance related costs, net of tax — 674 1,604 2,353 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 5,208 5,704 131,698 5,704 Gain on disposition of tower assets, net of tax (14,167 ) — (14,167 ) — Loss on disposition of wireless spectrum licenses, net of tax — — — 2,641 Loss on disposition of fixed wireless, net of tax — — — 3,085 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax — — — 12,639 Change in fair value of contingent payment rights — 2,205 — 99,619 Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees — 10,944 — 32,006 Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (328 ) (261 ) (932 ) (682 ) Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill 821 — (11,118 ) — Change in deferred tax rate (644 ) — (644 ) — Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 2,173 2,378 5,893 5,292 Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (14,269 ) $ 8,304 $ (25,003 ) $ 15,591 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 111,697 92,791 111,695 83,003 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share: Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.19 Adjusted income from discontinued operations excluding gain on sale of partnership interests, net of tax 0.04 0.09 0.15 0.30 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.49 Notes: Calculations above assume a 26.07% effective tax rate for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 26.10% effective tax rate for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Metrics (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Passings Fiber Gig+ capable passings Northern New England 531,035 451,414 341,010 291,921 217,660 All other markets 416,939 380,365 348,396 313,789 276,500 Total Fiber Gig+ capable (1) 947,974 831,779 689,406 605,710 494,160 DSL/Copper passings (2) Northern New England 1,205,165 1,284,786 1,395,190 1,444,279 1,518,540 All other markets 602,216 635,428 663,835 702,098 737,016 Total DSL/Copper (2) 1,807,381 1,920,214 2,059,025 2,146,377 2,255,556 Total Passings 2,755,355 2,751,993 2,748,431 2,752,087 2,749,716 % Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings 34 % 30 % 25 % 22 % 18 % Consumer Broadband Connections Fiber Gig+ capable Northern New England 38,778 31,050 24,882 20,032 17,288 All other markets 76,820 72,405 68,930 66,090 64,251 Total Fiber Gig+ capable connections 115,598 103,455 93,812 86,122 81,539 DSL/Copper (2) Northern New England 121,230 126,475 131,763 136,140 140,893 All other markets 145,084 151,283 154,575 162,302 168,229 Total DSL/Copper connections (2) 266,314 277,758 286,338 298,442 309,122 Total Consumer Broadband Connections 381,912 381,213 380,150 384,564 390,661 Consumer Broadband Net Adds Northern New England 2,483 880 473 (2,009 ) (803 ) All other markets (2) (1,784 ) 183 (1,327 ) (4,088 ) (2,016 ) Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds 699 1,063 (854 ) (6,097 ) (2,819 ) Consumer Broadband Penetration % Fiber Gig+ capable Northern New England 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 8 % All other markets 18 % 19 % 20 % 21 % 23 % Total Fiber Gig+ capable 12 % 12 % 14 % 14 % 17 % DSL/Copper (2) Northern New England 10 % 10 % 9 % 9 % 9 % All other markets 24 % 24 % 23 % 23 % 23 % Total DSL/Copper (2) 15 % 14 % 14 % 14 % 14 % Total Consumer Broadband Penetration % 14 % 14 % 14 % 14 % 14 % Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type ($ in thousands) Fiber Broadband Revenue $ 21,558 $ 19,218 $ 17,241 $ 16,152 $ 15,423 Copper and Other Broadband Revenue 48,083 48,374 48,670 50,831 53,181 Total Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type $ 69,641 $ 67,592 $ 65,911 $ 66,983 $ 68,604 Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) Fiber Broadband ARPU $ 65.61 $ 64.95 $ 63.88 $ 64.22 $ 64.64 Copper Broadband ARPU $ 53.87 $ 52.36 $ 50.78 $ 50.65 $ 51.32 Consumer Voice Connections 294,441 306,458 316,634 328,849 341,135 Video Connections 51,339 55,225 58,812 63,447 66,971 Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP) 57,498 56,093 54,239 52,402 50,405 On-net buildings 15,715 15,618 15,446 14,891 14,625 Notes: (1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings by 2025 or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services by 2025. As of September 30, 2022, 342,200 of the target 400,000 passings for 2022 were upgraded to FttP and total fiber passings were ~948,000 or 34% of the Company's service area. (2) The sale of the non-core Ohio operations resulted in a reduction of approximately 5,658 DSL/Copper passings and 3,560 DSL/Copper broadband connections in the first quarter of 2022. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. As of March 31, 2022, the net assets of our Kansas City operations are classified as held for sale. The Kansas City operations, which are included in All other markets above, include approximately 137,000 passings and approximately 10% consumer broadband penetration. Amounts above have not been adjusted to reflect the pending sale.

Contacts

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

Phone: 507-386-3765

jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com