

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its total sales for the month October 2022 were 60,604 units, a 7% increase from last year.



Hyundai's retail sales of 58,315 units represented an 11% year-over-year increase from October 2021.



SUVs sales were 43,511 units, a 14% increase year-over-year and 72% of total sales.



Hyundai fleet sales remained at 0.4% for the year, prioritizing inventory for its retailers and consumers.



'Demand is still there and our lineup of EV vehicles contributed to record sales this month,' said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.



