Capita plc - Shareholder approval for proposed sale of Pay360

Capita plc

("Capita" or the "Company")

Capita gains shareholder approval for the proposed sale of its Pay360 business

Capita is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the general meeting of the Company held at 10:30 a.m. on 1 November 2022 (the "General Meeting"), seeking approval for the proposed sale of Pay360 Limited to Access PaySuite Ltd, a division of The Access Group (the "Disposal"), was duly passed by shareholders. Full details of the poll result are set out below.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total % of ISC Votes Votes Withheld THAT the Disposal be approved 1,197,902,319 99.99% 102,973 0.01 1,198,005,292 71.12 235,998





The full text of the resolution is set out in the notice of General Meeting forming part of the circular to shareholders dated 11 October 2022.



Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' the resolution.



The total number of issued ordinary shares in the Company as at 6.00 p.m. on 28 October 2022, being the voting record time, was 1,684,273,523 ordinary shares. The Company currently holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of votes exercisable as at the voting record time was 1,684,273,523.

A copy of the resolution passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays") is acting as sole financial adviser and sponsor to Capita on the Disposal.

