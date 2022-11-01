Kanazawa University research: International symposium on Nanoprobe Technology for Understanding Molecular Systems in Kanazawa, Japan

KANAZAWA, Japan, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) at Kanazawa University will hold its 6th NanoLSI Symposium 14-15 November 2022 using a hybrid format. The symposium is an excellent opportunity to meet internationally renowned experts in nanoprobe technology for biomolecular applications.

Symposium website

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/6th-sympo/

Schedule and format

Date: 14 -15 November 2022

Format: Hybrid

Physical venue: ANA Crowne Plaza, Kanazawa, Japan

Virtual venue: Live online streaming

The 6th NanoLSI Symposium is organized by Mikihiro Shibata from the Division of Nanometrology at the NanoLSI. The main theme of this year's meeting is: "Nanoprobe Technology for Understanding Molecular Systems".

The symposium will include both poster and oral presentation sessions offering excellent opportunities to discuss the latest developments in experimental techniques related to nanoprobe technology.

Invited speakers from overseas

Ricardo Garcia (Institute de Ciencia de Materiales de Madrid)

Paolo Actis (University of Leeds)

Steven De Feyter (KU Leuven)

Tsvi Tlusty (Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology)

Ralf Metzler (University of Potsdam)

Robert Goldman (Northwestern University)

Ohad Medalia (University of Zurich).

Speakers from Japan will include Takeshi Fukuma, Director of Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University.

Program and information for registering

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/6th-sympo/

For further details please contact

Hiroe Yoneda

Vice Director of Public Affairs

WPI Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)

Kanazawa University

Kakuma-machi, Kanazawa 920-1192, Japan

Email: nanolsi-office@adm.kanazawa-u.ac.jp

Tel: +81 (76) 234-4550

About Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/

Nano Life Science Institute (NanoLSI), Kanazawa University is a research center established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. The objective of this initiative is to form world-tier research centers. NanoLSI combines the foremost knowledge of bio-scanning probe microscopy to establish 'nano-endoscopic techniques' to directly image, analyze, and manipulate biomolecules for insights into mechanisms governing life phenomena such as diseases.

About Kanazawa University

http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 17 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa - a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 10,200 students including 600 from overseas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kanazawa-university-research-international-symposium-on-nanoprobe-technology-for-understanding-molecular-systems-in-kanazawa-japan-301664795.html