Anatomic Pathology Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 27.62 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.67% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The Anatomic Pathology Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Anatomic Pathology Market" By Product And Service (Instruments, Consumables), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery And Development), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Anatomic Pathology Market size was valued at USD 18.33 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.62 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anatomic Pathology Market"

Global Anatomic Pathology Market Overview

Rising demand from anatomic pathology service providers as well as research laboratories is expected to propel the growth of the global Anatomic Pathology Market. Moreover, increasing product launches and increasing mergers and acquisition activities have further fostered the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, Sakura Finetek launched the Accu-Cut SRM 300 LT Manual Microtome.

Moreover, the integration of new technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in pathology is also responsible to propel market growth. For instance, in January 2018, Leica Biosystems announced to support a UK government project to find ways to integrate Artificial Intelligence in pathology applications. However, a high degree of consolidation in the industry, the imposition of excise duty by the U.S. government, and the limited use of anatomic pathology solutions are the retraining factors that are limiting the market growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sakura Finetek, Danaher Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio SB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Diapath S.p.A.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Anatomic Pathology Market On the basis of Product And Service, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product And Service

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Anatomic Pathology Market, By Application

Disease Diagnosis



Drug Discovery And Development



Others

Anatomic Pathology Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Research Laboratories



Others

Anatomic Pathology Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

