

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday signed a major new clean energy framework in Abu Dhabi to ensure the two countries' swift and smooth transition toward clean energy and being away from unabated fossil fuels.



The U.S.-UAE Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) is set to catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment, and other support and to deploy globally 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035 to advance the energy transition and maximize climate benefits.



Through PACE, the U.S. and UAE will focus on the scalable development of low-emission energy sources.



The two countries will also invest in the management of harmful emissions like carbon and methane, the development of advanced nuclear technology, and the decarbonization of the industrial and transportation sectors.



The United States and the UAE will set up an expert group to identify priority projects, remove potential hurdles, and measure PACE's progress.



PACE intends to tap available resources and public and private sector expertise in the U.S. and the UAE, and expedite investment in and deployment of new technologies to drive down cost. In addition, PACE plans to help facilitate investment in mining, production, and processing of critical minerals and materials that are vital for clean energy production.



PACE seeks to encourage existing and new technologies and pathways to cut harmful emissions from the hydrocarbon sector.



PACE supports the full-scale implementation of the civil nuclear cooperation between the U.S. and the UAE. Nuclear energy can drive decarbonization in the power sector as well as heavy industry and heavy-duty transport sectors, because it can be used to produce hydrogen, industrially process heat, and desalinate water, among other things.



The U.S. and UAE intend to work together to scale up production of clean fuels in long-distance transport sectors such as aviation and shipping, the White House said.



