Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
01.11.22
10:29 Uhr
0,296 Euro
+0,010
+3,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 16:09
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 1

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) NameCorinne Ripoche
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Divisional Chief Executive, Capita Experience
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionGrant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Executive Plan 2021
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil482,253
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil482,253
e) Date of transaction31 October 2022
f) Place of transactionOutside of a trading venue
© 2022 PR Newswire
