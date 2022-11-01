The Business Research Company: Cell-Free Technology Is A Growing Trend In The Synthetic Biology Market

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell-Free Technology is gaining popularity in the synthetic biology market. In this cell-free technology, cell transcription and translation machinery are exploited to express only one or several genes of interest in vitro. Many companies in the synthetic biology market are developing this method to gain large outputs in a small-time frame. For instance, in September 2020, OriCiro Genomics, a Japan-based genome technology company offering innovative products and services for synthetic biology, announced the launch of the OriCiro Cell-Free Cloning System, the world's first technology enabling cell-free amplification of large circular DNA, which eliminates the reliance on E. coli cloning.





The global synthetic biology market size is expected to grow from $10.07 billion in 2021 to $13.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The synthetic biology market is expected to reach $33.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.6%.

Increasing Government Initiatives - Major Synthetic Biology Market Driver

The synthetic biology market will be driven by increasing government launches in the forecast period. The government of the US is initiating several initiatives for the growth of synthetic biology. In September 2022, the US President announced the launch of the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative (NBBI) to help drive research and development; improve access to quality federal data; grow domestic manufacturing capacity; train a diverse and skilled workforce; streamline regulatory processes for products of biotechnology; advance biosafety and biosecurity to reduce risk; and build a thriving and secure global bioeconomy with partners and allies.

Synthetic Biology Market Major Players

As per the synthetic biology market overview, major players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Amyris, Twist Bioscience Corporation, Novozymes, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics, Ginkgo Bioworks, Intrexon, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Codexis, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation.

North America Was The Largest Region In The Synthetic Biology Market In 2021

North America was the largest region in the synthetic biology market and was worth $4.13 billion in 2021. The synthetic biology market scope in North America is supported by the rise in research efforts to design, redesign, generate and alter live organisms, genetic materials, and biological systems through science, the presence of well-established health care infrastructure, and by the increase in partnerships and collaborations.

