The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 31 October 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 31 October 2022 91.84p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 89.87p per ordinary share







01 November 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45