

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):



Earnings: -$128 million in Q3 vs. -$341 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.33 in Q3 vs. -$0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $564 million or $ per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.52 per share Revenue: $5.23 billion in Q3 vs. $5.30 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.48 - 4.68



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de