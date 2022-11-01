

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):



Earnings: $883 million in Q3 vs. -$345 million in the same period last year. EPS: $6.12 in Q3 vs. -$3.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $730 million or $5.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $4.48 per share Revenue: $3.16 billion in Q3 vs. $0.89 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de