

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $410.7 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $328.6 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $303.7 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $2.96 billion from $2.97 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $410.7 Mln. vs. $328.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.



