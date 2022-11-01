

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $431.8 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $392.0 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $431.8 Mln. vs. $392.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96



