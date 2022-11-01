

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$21.8 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$27.8 million, or -$0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.8 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $171.7 million from $174.2 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$21.8 Mln. vs. -$27.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.46 vs. -$0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $171.7 Mln vs. $174.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.84 Full year revenue guidance: $909.0 - $915.0 Mln



