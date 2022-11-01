

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$13.85 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$17.53 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.88 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $70.35 million from $62.67 million last year.



PROS Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $273.75 -$274.75 Mln



