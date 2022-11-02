

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan dropped 6.9 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 615.262 trillion yen.



That follows the 3.3 percent decline in September.



Banknotes in circulation rose 2.9 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 3.2 percent. Current account balances were down 9.0 percent on year, including a 10.3 percent drop in reserve balances.



Seasonally adjusted, the monetary base plummeted 33.0 percent.



