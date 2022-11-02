

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German electric lights and optical solutions company, on Wednesday posted a surge in adjusted earnings for the third-quarter, a midst a rise in demand. However, the firm posted a decline in revenue, hurt by deconsolidation effects.



For the three-month period, the Munich-headquartered company registered a surge in adjusted net result to 47 million euros or 0.18 euro per share, compared with 10 million euros or 0.02 euro per share a year ago.



Excluding items, operating income fell to 91 million euros from last year's 133 million euros.



Osram generated revenues of 1.213 billion euros as against previous year's 1.288 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Fourth quarter expected revenues of 1.15 billion euros to1.25 billion euros and expected adjusted EBIT margin of 6 percent to 9 percent show flat quarter-on-quarter revenue development in demanding macro-economic and market environment causing lower production volumes and industry inventory adjustments.'



Osram has updated mid-term targets to 4.7 billion euros plus or minus 300 million of revenues and adjusted EBIT margin 13 percent plus or minus 100 basis points for 2024.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OSRAM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de