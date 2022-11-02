Anzeige
02.11.2022
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 1

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited94.23 XDGG00B90J5Z9531st October 2022


TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 31stOctober 2022

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date1st November 2022

