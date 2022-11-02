DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: FINAL AUDITED RESULTS UPDATE

2 November 2022

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

FINAL AUDITED RESULTS UPDATE

The Company announces that it anticipates the publication of the Company's final results to 31 March 2022 during November 2022. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares remain suspended pending publication of the Company's audited final results.

Meanwhile the Company announces that trading continues to be satisfactory and that a number of the Company's investments are showing promise as they build their portfolios and approach their own market listings.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

