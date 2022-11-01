Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5CS ISIN: US08180D1063 Ticker-Symbol: BTF 
Frankfurt
02.11.22
09:26 Uhr
10,100 Euro
+3,050
+43,26 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENEFITFOCUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENEFITFOCUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,50010:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENEFITFOCUS
BENEFITFOCUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENEFITFOCUS INC10,100+43,26 %
VOYA FINANCIAL INC69,00+0,73 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.