DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5064
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4186136
CODE: MILL LN
ISIN: LU2023678449
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2023678449
